The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at Raymond James

The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on The Valens from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Valens from C$3.75 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

OTCMKTS VLNCF traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 28,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,682. The Valens has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

