Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
CXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.35.
CXP stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.05. 430,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,176. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.35. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.
Columbia Property Trust Company Profile
Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.
