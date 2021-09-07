Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.35.

CXP stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.05. 430,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,176. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.35. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 36.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

