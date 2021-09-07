Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $13.29 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250,755 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.4% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

In other news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,837,154. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.79.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.