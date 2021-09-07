Geller Advisors LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Geller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 450 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 45.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $999,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 28.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $447,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,536.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total transaction of $144,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,424. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina stock traded down $12.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $454.44. The company had a trading volume of 10,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,728. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $484.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.46, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.50.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

