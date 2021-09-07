Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Geller Advisors LLC

Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 88,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,518,000 after buying an additional 1,033,061 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.27. The company had a trading volume of 68,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,173,491. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.83. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $75.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

