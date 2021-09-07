TriCo Bancshares Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

TriCo Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TriCo Bancshares has a payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

Shares of TCBK opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $51.66.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TCBK shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TriCo Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 534.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,761 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of TriCo Bancshares worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

