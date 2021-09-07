Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Price Target Raised to GBX 245

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 245 ($3.20) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Melrose Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 235 ($3.07).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

MRO opened at GBX 190.19 ($2.48) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of £8.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 163.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 285.11. Melrose Industries has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118.61 ($1.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 228.09 ($2.98).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Melrose Industries’s payout ratio is 0.03%.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Victoria Jarman bought 15,000 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £23,700 ($30,964.20).

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.