ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.090-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.50 million-$48.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.23 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.060 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.29.

NYSE:ONTF traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,611. ON24 has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.36.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.06 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $199,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Irwin Federman sold 60,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $1,361,050.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,764.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 655,612 shares of company stock valued at $14,498,727.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 265,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares during the period. 40.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

