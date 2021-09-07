Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,895 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,437 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,632.0% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 36,062 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 34,742 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,739 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 612 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRTX stock traded down $5.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.78. The stock had a trading volume of 20,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,002. The firm has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $185.32 and a 12-month high of $280.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.25.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

