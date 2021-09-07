Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) is Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Albemarle comprises 3.5% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $11,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth $30,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALB traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $240.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.91, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $79.06 and a 52 week high of $248.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

ALB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.45.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,197 shares of company stock worth $4,972,499. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

