Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires 5,950 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 422.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $22.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,508,646. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.03.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

