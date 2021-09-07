Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $5,416,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Nutrien by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 508,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,381,000 after purchasing an additional 60,196 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Nutrien by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 29,530 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in Nutrien by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 142,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $1,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.09. 36,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,792. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.59 and a 1 year high of $65.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.32 and a 200 day moving average of $58.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.22%.

NTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Susquehanna raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

