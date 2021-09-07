ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,436 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 9,505 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $6,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Alan Haughie bought 12,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LPX shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.78.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $64.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.48. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.25.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

