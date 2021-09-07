$0.88 EPS Expected for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Heidrick & Struggles International reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 1.96%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSII. Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,239. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average is $40.70. The company has a market cap of $836.82 million, a PE ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 0.86. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $46.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $210,549.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $267,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,422 shares of company stock valued at $954,505. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

