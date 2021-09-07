Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,804 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 5.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Danaher by 15.8% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $332.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.30. The company has a market cap of $237.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $192.51 and a 52-week high of $333.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

