Heritage Trust Co Has $1.54 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Heritage Trust Co raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 980.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,921,000 after buying an additional 1,153,097 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 10,682.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after buying an additional 398,131 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,821,000 after acquiring an additional 334,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in FedEx by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 336,820 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $96,395,000 after purchasing an additional 250,579 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens increased their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

NYSE FDX traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $265.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,297. The firm has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.40 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.51%.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

