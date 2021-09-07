Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Has $5.65 Million Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the quarter. Royal Gold makes up approximately 1.7% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,990.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGLD traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.55. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $134.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

RGLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James set a $146.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.78.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

