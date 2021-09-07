Chronologic (DAY) Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. In the last seven days, Chronologic has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Chronologic coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular exchanges. Chronologic has a total market cap of $263,384.15 and approximately $23.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00058267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.97 or 0.00137754 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00043165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.15 or 0.00708144 BTC.

About Chronologic

DAY is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,400,419 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,539 coins. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

