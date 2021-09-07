Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to Announce $0.85 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. LKQ reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LKQ. Raymond James upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist upped their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.98. 25,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,910. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 268.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

