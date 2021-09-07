$1.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the highest is $1.81. Nasdaq posted earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year earnings of $7.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $8.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.04.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $196.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $118.01 and a 1-year high of $199.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.15 and its 200-day moving average is $168.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,546 shares of company stock worth $1,630,302 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

