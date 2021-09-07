Neutron (NTRN) Market Capitalization Tops $110,357.24

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. In the last week, Neutron has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. Neutron has a market cap of $110,357.24 and approximately $1.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutron coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neutron Profile

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Neutron

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

