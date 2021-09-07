Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.37 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 863.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 836.7% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,347,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,245 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 591.5% during the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 9,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $854,000. Barbara Oil Co. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barbara Oil Co. now owns 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 924.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,525,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,585 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $87.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.75. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $95.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.68, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.51.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

