Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,048,872 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.4% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $364,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 25,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 56,365 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,599,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 51,066 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,860 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.14, for a total value of $25,751,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total value of $95,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,583,890 shares of company stock worth $910,888,998 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

FB stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $376.13. 139,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,546,572. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $359.43 and its 200 day moving average is $324.02. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

