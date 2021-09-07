Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.81 Million in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.74.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.62. 99,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,362,609. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $88.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

