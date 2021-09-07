iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Shares Bought by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 135,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 23,703 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,816,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 228.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 55,120 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 475.2% during the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 28,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ECH traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.59. 364,537 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.47. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 52-week low of $41.34 and a 52-week high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

