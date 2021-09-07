Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Bonhill Group (LON:BONH)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Bonhill Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

LON BONH traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 10.50 ($0.14). 90,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,521. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 12.55. Bonhill Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24). The firm has a market cap of £10.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94.

In other Bonhill Group news, insider Jon Kempster purchased 68,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,450 ($18.94) per share, for a total transaction of £1,000,297 ($1,306,894.43).

About Bonhill Group

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, analysis, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities and property; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

