Boku (LON:BOKU) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Boku (LON:BOKU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.60% from the company’s current price.
BOKU traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 207 ($2.70). The company had a trading volume of 1,048,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,376. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 187.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 176.05. The company has a market capitalization of £612.03 million and a P/E ratio of -41.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50. Boku has a one year low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a one year high of GBX 212.50 ($2.78).
Boku Company Profile
Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for Boku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.