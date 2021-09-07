Boku (LON:BOKU) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Boku (LON:BOKU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.60% from the company’s current price.

BOKU traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 207 ($2.70). The company had a trading volume of 1,048,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,376. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 187.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 176.05. The company has a market capitalization of £612.03 million and a P/E ratio of -41.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50. Boku has a one year low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a one year high of GBX 212.50 ($2.78).

Boku Company Profile

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

