Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,660 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $135.83 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,412 shares of company stock worth $30,478,770. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

