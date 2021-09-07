Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 2,148 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 13.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.34. 102,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,140,585. The company has a market cap of $180.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.89. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $60.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

