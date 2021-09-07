AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.48. The company had a trading volume of 187,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,128,094. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $196.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

