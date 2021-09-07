Collective (CO2) Market Cap Tops $284,301.10

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, Collective has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Collective coin can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00002231 BTC on major exchanges. Collective has a market capitalization of $284,301.10 and $264,988.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00060952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.21 or 0.00140212 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00044324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Collective Coin Profile

Collective (CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

