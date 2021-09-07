Step Finance Price Hits $1.15 on Top Exchanges (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Step Finance has a total market cap of $4.60 million and approximately $57.59 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002362 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Step Finance has traded 81.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00058926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00125723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.82 or 0.00164070 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,835.01 or 0.07883025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,544.95 or 1.01841752 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.85 or 0.00916461 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

