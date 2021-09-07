Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.05. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01.

GAMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Gambling.com Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,490. Gambling.com Group has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $14.73.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gambling.com Group (GAMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.