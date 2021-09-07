Edge Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,153.2% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,037,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,746,332. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average of $53.60.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.