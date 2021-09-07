Edge Capital Group LLC Buys New Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 192,053 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Relx by 16.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,758 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Relx by 25.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relx by 80.8% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 6.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 605,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after buying an additional 39,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

RELX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NYSE:RELX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.53. The company had a trading volume of 10,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,899. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.3351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.28%. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

