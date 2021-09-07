GAM Holding AG Lowers Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 332,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 116,356 shares during the period. JD.com makes up about 1.1% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in JD.com were worth $26,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,949,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $395,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,407 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 960,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,630,000 after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on JD shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. DZ Bank lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,705,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day moving average of $77.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.