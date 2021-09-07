GAM Holding AG Has $21.52 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,134 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 0.9% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $21,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in Citigroup by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Citigroup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.9% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

C traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.45. The stock had a trading volume of 384,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,623,021. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.01. The firm has a market cap of $144.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

