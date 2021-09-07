GAM Holding AG Purchases 38,328 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,328 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $17,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.30. 10,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of -121.86 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.40. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.48 and a 12-month high of $136.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.