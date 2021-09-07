Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.59

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.59 and last traded at C$19.59, with a volume of 9371 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.81.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on Héroux-Devtek to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.80.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.10. The stock has a market cap of C$708.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.43.

In other Héroux-Devtek news, Senior Officer Stephane Arsenault sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.50, for a total value of C$31,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,226,309.50.

About Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX)

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

