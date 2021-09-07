Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $107.75

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $107.75 and last traded at $107.47, with a volume of 12136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.65.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 96,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,001,000 after buying an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,143,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 112,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

