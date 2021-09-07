Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Sets New 1-Year High at $71.40

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.40 and last traded at $70.91, with a volume of 2707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average of $55.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.82, a P/E/G ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $3,033,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,012,694.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,119,486 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,642,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 421.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,827,000 after purchasing an additional 952,350 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,435,000 after purchasing an additional 943,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,355,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

