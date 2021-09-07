Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.86

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.86 and last traded at $27.86, with a volume of 9 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.73.
About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
