Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.86

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.86 and last traded at $27.86, with a volume of 9 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the second quarter worth $325,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.