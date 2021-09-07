LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.10

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.10 and last traded at $33.06, with a volume of 2853 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.04.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get LendingClub alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.43 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. Equities research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $30,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,557 shares of company stock valued at $236,440 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth about $99,447,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in LendingClub by 299.2% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,320 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,414,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 642.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after acquiring an additional 966,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.