Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,030,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $669,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 15,556.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 24,112 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ COMT traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,062. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.69.

