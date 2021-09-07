International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,820,456,000 after acquiring an additional 389,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,318 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,841,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,396,000 after purchasing an additional 247,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,139,000 after purchasing an additional 45,937 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.88. 8,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,315,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.91.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

