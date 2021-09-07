Spinnaker Trust Acquires New Stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2021

Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,319. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $38.63 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.54.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.