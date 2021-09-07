Spinnaker Trust Acquires New Stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,319. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $38.63 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.54.

