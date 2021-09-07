Commerce Bank Grows Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $16,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $110.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.60. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

