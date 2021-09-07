161,904 Shares in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 161,904 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Nutanix by 16.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $483,079.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $1,863,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,910 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Nutanix from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

NTNX stock opened at $43.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.89. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $43.56.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. Nutanix’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

