Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 739 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,033,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 37.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 786,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DELL stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.35. The stock had a trading volume of 15,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,483. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $104.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 96.49%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on DELL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $131,036,491.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,022,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,566,150.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

