Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE PEG traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,299. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,520. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

